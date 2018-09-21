WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Big drop in temperatures Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Morning rain with falling temps and wind on Friday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Brief morning shower and then windy and turning cooler. High: 82, Low: 52

Saturday: Clouds near the lake and much cooler. High: 67, Low: 47

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 55

Monday: Pleasant. High: 79, Low: 63

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and possible a thunderstorm . High: 73, Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High: 69, Low: 54

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 73, Low: 49

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florence update: South Carolina could get more record flooding
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Florence update: President Trump visits Carolinas to see storm damage
More Weather
Top Stories
Addison Russell accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife in blog post
Pair killed in Portage crash after SUV turns in front of motorcycle
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Birthing center stabbing in Flushing, Queens injures 5, including 3 infants
3D-printed gun company owner accused of sex with minor arrested in Taiwan
Colorado woman says she lost $35,000 stored in her freezer
Homer Glen man accused of spray-painting anti-Muslim graffiti charged with hate crime
Long lines downtown for new iPhone, Apple Watch release
Show More
Huntley HS student accused of posting threat on Snapchat
Home security video shows repairman examining children's underwear
Former beauty queen attacked by robbers during 'Letgo' deal
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
More News