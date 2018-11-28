Chicago AccuWeather: Bitter cold again Wednesday with light snow possible at night

CHICAGO (WLS) --Frigid cold again Wednesday with highs in the 20s and some light snow possible at night.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Wednesday: Clouds increase. High: 27, Low: 26
Thursday: Flurries early and then cloudy. High: 35, Low: 30
Friday: Cloudy. High: 40, Low: 35
Saturday: Rainy. High: 44, Low: 36
Sunday: Light mix of rain and snow. High: 38, Low: 30
Monday: Snow showers late. High: 38, Low: 27
Tuesday: Snow possible. High: 30, Low: 22
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.