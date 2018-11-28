WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Bitter cold again Wednesday with light snow possible at night

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Frigid cold again Wednesday with highs in the 20s and some light snow possible at night.

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High: 27, Low: 26

Thursday: Flurries early and then cloudy. High: 35, Low: 30
Friday: Cloudy. High: 40, Low: 35

Saturday: Rainy. High: 44, Low: 36

Sunday: Light mix of rain and snow. High: 38, Low: 30

Monday: Snow showers late. High: 38, Low: 27

Tuesday: Snow possible. High: 30, Low: 22

