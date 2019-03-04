Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold Monday

Dangerous wind chills on Monday. Highs in teens.A Wind Chill Advisory wasin effect most of the Chicago area until 9 a.m., and remains in effect for McHenry County until 11 a.m. and Walworth County until 10 a.m.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: 4: Light snow early and still cold. High: 18, Low: 8: Chilly and dry. High: 24, Low: 14: Mostly cloudy with snow showers late. High: 30, Low: 23: Cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 28: Wintry mix and windy. High: 41, Low: 29: Rain turns to snow. High: 40, Low: 20