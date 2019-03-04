WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold Monday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dangerous wind chills on Monday. Highs in teens.

A Wind Chill Advisory wasin effect most of the Chicago area until 9 a.m., and remains in effect for McHenry County until 11 a.m. and Walworth County until 10 a.m.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: 4

Tuesday: Light snow early and still cold. High: 18, Low: 8

Wednesday: Chilly and dry. High: 24, Low: 14

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers late. High: 30, Low: 23

Friday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 28

Saturday: Wintry mix and windy. High: 41, Low: 29

Sunday: Rain turns to snow. High: 40, Low: 20

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
