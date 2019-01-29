Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold, windy Tuesday, with light snow

Bitter cold with frigid wind chills moves in Tuesday. It will be windy with light snow at times. Highs below zero to the north and in the single digits south.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourLight snow, frigid cold. High: 3, Low: -22Accuweather Alert Day: Extremely cold with -60 wind chills. High: -13, Low: -24Accuweather Alert Day: Extreme cold, wind chills as low as -45. High: -1, Low: -2Light snow. High: 22, Low: 12Fog and more like normal. High: 35, Low: 29Cloudy and rainy. High: 44, Low: 33Cloudy with light wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 20