WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold, windy Tuesday, with light snow

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Bitter cold with frigid wind chills moves in Tuesday. It will be windy with light snow at times. Highs below zero to the north and in the single digits south.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Tuesday: Light snow, frigid cold. High: 3, Low: -22
Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Extremely cold with -60 wind chills. High: -13, Low: -24

Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day: Extreme cold, wind chills as low as -45. High: -1, Low: -2

Friday: Light snow. High: 22, Low: 12

Saturday: Fog and more like normal. High: 35, Low: 29

Sunday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 44, Low: 33

Monday: Cloudy with light wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 20

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Brutal cold on its way, CPS cancels school Wednesday
Tornado in Cuba kills 3, injures 172
Find a Chicago area warming center near you
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Brutal cold on its way, CPS cancels school Wednesday
VIDEO: Bodycam captures CPD rescue of man in Lake Michigan using 'human chain'
4 officers wounded, 1 injured in shooting in SE Houston
Man struck, killed by snowplow in Libertyville
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
What to do with your kids when it's too cold to go outside
Candidates to replace 25th Ward Alderman Solis attend forum
$200K painting stolen in front of visitors at Russian museum
Show More
Caelynn reveals past sex assault to Colton on date
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Federal prosecutors wrap case against drug lord El Chapo
More News