Chicago AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning in effect

Blizzard Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday for Cook, Lake, Will and DuPage counties. A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for Boone, DeKalb, Kane,Kendall, Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMessy morning commute. High: 32, Low: 13Cold. High: 23, Low: 9Flurries. High: 26, Low: 19Cold. High: 33, Low: 28Drizzle early. High: 36, Low: 32Rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 37Mild showers. High: 46, Low: 35