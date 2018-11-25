Chicago AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning in effect

WEATHER

Blizzard Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday for Cook, Lake, Will and DuPage counties. A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for Boone, DeKalb, Kane,Kendall, Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties.

Monday: Messy morning commute. High: 32, Low: 13

Tuesday: Cold. High: 23, Low: 9

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 26, Low: 19

Thursday: Cold. High: 33, Low: 28
Friday: Drizzle early. High: 36, Low: 32

Saturday: Rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 37

Sunday: Mild showers. High: 46, Low: 35


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
