Chicago AccuWeather: Blustery and very cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy, blustery and cold Tuesday night. Lows in the mid-teens.
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and much colder. High: 24, Low: 14
Thursday: Partly cloudy and still cold. High: 29, Low: 21
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 34, Low: 26
Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 24
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 32, Low: 24
Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 36, Low: 25
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy. High: 40, Low: 30
