Chicago AccuWeather: Blustery and very cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --A bit warmer on Sunday with a high temperature of 40.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry and windy. High: 40, Low: 27
Monday: Flurries. High: 34, Low: 17
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold and windy. High: 31, Low: 18
Wednesday: Sunny. High: 40, Low: 29
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 47, Low: 35
Friday: Sunny and breezy. High: 48, Low: 37
Saturday: Snow in Indiana. High: 34, Low: 24
