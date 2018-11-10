WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Blustery and very cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A bit warmer on Sunday with a high temperature of 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry and windy. High: 40, Low: 27

Monday: Flurries. High: 34, Low: 17

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold and windy. High: 31, Low: 18

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 40, Low: 29

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 47, Low: 35

Friday: Sunny and breezy. High: 48, Low: 37

Saturday: Snow in Indiana. High: 34, Low: 24


