Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold, but sunny Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, breezy and cold Tuesday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 35, Low: 14

Wednesday: Sunny and cold, wind chills near 0. High: 23, Low: 16

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. High: 38Low: 25

Friday: Cloudy, mild. High: 44, Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild. High: 45, Low: 30

Sunday: Still dry, warm. High: 46, Low: 29

Monday: Mostly cloudy, even warmer. High: 48, Low: 32



