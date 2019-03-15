Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold, mostly clear Friday night

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy and cold, mostly clear Friday night. Lows around mid- to upper 20's.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Saturday Not as breezy. High: 41, Low: 27

Sunday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 43, Low: 27

Monday: Flurries and sprinkles. High: 44, Low: 28

Tuesday: Slightly warmer. 51, Low: 32

Wednesday: Light rain mainly south. High: 50, Low: 34

Thursday: Nice. High: 56, Low: 34

Friday: Cooler lakeside. High: 52, Low: 37



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
