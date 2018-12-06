WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and cold Thursday with some morning flurries possible and a high of 29.

Thursday: Cloudy and cold. High: 29, Low: 14

Friday: Some sun. High: 26, Low: 16

Saturday: Dry and sunny. High: 33, Low: 21

Sunday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 23

Monday: Dry. High: 37, Low: 24

Tuesday: Breezy. High: 40, Low: 26

Wednesday: Rain late. High: 41, Low: 29


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
