Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Breezy and cold Friday night with lows in the low- to mid-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 36, Low: 29

Sunday: Freezing drizzle overnight gives way to clouds. High: 37, Low: 25
Monday: Mostly sunny and calm. High: 37, Low: 25

Tuesday: Cloudy with flurries and light snow possible. High: 35, Low: 27

Wednesday: Sunny and dry. High: 29, Low: 35

Thursday: Cloudy, windy with rain and fog. High: 47, Low: 44

Friday: Windy and cloudy with scattered rain. High: 43, Low: 30

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
