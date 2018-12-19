WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and warm Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Breezy start to Wednesday with highs near 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. High: 47, Low: 37

Thursday: Cloudy with light rain. High: 44, Low: 30
Friday: Cloudy with sprinkles and flurries early. High: 35, Low: 25

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 40, Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 36, Low: 29

Tuesday: Rain/snow mix possible on Christmas. High: 37, Low: 26

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain, snow could snarl Wednesday morning commute
More Weather
Top Stories
Funeral arrangements being made for fallen CPD officers
Police on alert after suburban Chicago carjackings
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Hearing for 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting moved to Jan. 15
Chicago Bears playoff tickets on sale Thursday
Graffiti threatening school violence found at Lane Tech
Historic federal criminal justice reform passes Senate, expected to pass House
Popeyes offers 'emotional support chicken' available at Philadelphia International Airport
Show More
Woman gets 1 day in jail for giving marijuana to toddlers
Police: Mom urged girl killed by train to crawl under, cross tracks
In the know: What's heating up Chicago's food scene this month | Hoodline
Quadruple amputee and mother of 3 earns driver's license
Neb. city must pay huge hospital bill of accused suspect
More News