Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, clouds increase late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy with clouds increasing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday: Rainy, overcast. High: 57, Low: 38

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High: 51, Low: 32

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow. High: 52, Low: 31

Thursday: Some clouds, warm. High: 61, Low: 38

Friday: Plenty of sun. High: 51, Low: 36

Saturday: Cool, lake breeze. High: 39, Low: 29

Sunday: Some clouds, colder by lake. High: 42, Low: 28



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
