Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, clouds increase late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy with clouds increasing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Rainy, overcast. High: 57, Low: 38: Cloudy and cooler. High: 51, Low: 32: Chance of rain and snow. High: 52, Low: 31: Some clouds, warm. High: 61, Low: 38: Plenty of sun. High: 51, Low: 36: Cool, lake breeze. High: 39, Low: 29: Some clouds, colder by lake. High: 42, Low: 28