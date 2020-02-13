Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, cold Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy and colder Friday, with some evening clearing. Highs in the low 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Friday: Much colder. High: 44, Low: 26

Saturday: Cold, lake breeze. High: 38, Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly sunny, still chilly. High: 44, Low: 27

Monday: Low 40s by lake, nicer. High: 52, Low: 37

Tuesday: Rain at night. High: 52, Low: 34

Wednesday: Partial clearing, warmer. High: 61, Low: 45

Thursday: Morning rain. High: 49, Low: 44

Friday: Much colder. High: 44, Low: 26




Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS closed until April 21 amid COVID-19 pandemic: Lightfoot
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 422, including 4 deaths
What to know about Illinois' 422 COVID-19 cases
California governor orders entire state to stay home
Nonprofit disputes $56K charge for canceling event due to COVID-19
Illinois' hospital bed numbers discouraging for COVID-19 patients
Chicago distillery turning spirits into hand sanitizer
Show More
Republicans propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Chicago Police Board votes to dismiss 2 officers
Burr Ridge company races to assemble COVID-19 test kits
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Coronavirus in Indiana: 56 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths so far
More TOP STORIES News