Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, light snow Saturday

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy with light snow expected Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Chance of snow and some wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 29: Some clouds and chilly. High: 39, Low: 27: Dry and warmer. High: 47, Low: 37: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 53, Low: 32: Showers late. High: 47, Low: 36: Warm with showers likely. High: 52, Low: 35: Rain likely. High: 62, Low: 40