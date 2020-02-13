Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, light snow Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy with light snow expected Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Chance of snow and some wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 29

Sunday: Some clouds and chilly. High: 39, Low: 27

Monday: Dry and warmer. High: 47, Low: 37

Tuesday: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 53, Low: 32

Wednesday: Showers late. High: 47, Low: 36

Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 52, Low: 35

Friday: Rain likely. High: 62, Low: 40



