Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, more clouds overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy with more clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, breezy. High: 54, Low: 35

Monday: Sunny, early frost. High: 55, Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 64, Low: 42

Wednesday: Chilly. High: 52, Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 56, Low: 40

Friday: Nice, warm. High: 64, Low: 52

Saturday: Mild, some early showers. High: 69, Low: 51



