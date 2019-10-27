Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, mostly sunny Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early clouds, clearing and milder Sunday. Highs in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 60, Low: 44

Monday: Cloudy with evening showers. High: 51, Low: 36

Tuesday: Chilly, early rain. High: 45, Low: 35

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers mainly south. High: 46, Low: 41

Thursday: Cold and rainy Halloween. High: 46, Low: 33

Friday: Cold and clearing. High: 42, Low: 29

Saturday: Still chilly. High: 47, Low: 38



