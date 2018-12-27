WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, showers, mild temperatures

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Breezy with showers and persisting warm temperatures Thursday evening. Lows dropping from the mid-50s to mid-40s after midnight.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with drizzles and possible flurries. High: 40, Low: 25

Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 31, Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 37, Low: 28

Monday: Rain/snow mix for areas south of the city. High: 40, Low: 27
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow possible. High: 27, Low: 12

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 23, Low: 14

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 27, Low: 25

