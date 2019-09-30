Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, warm Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, breezy and warm Monday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 86, Low: 70

Tuesday:Hot with isolated storms late. High: 87, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 57

Thursday: Possible early showers. High: 65, Low: 50

Friday: Brief showers. High: 59, Low: 49

Saturday: Few showers. High: 62, Low: 46

Sunday: Showers late. High: 66, Low: 48



