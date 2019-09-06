Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with a few sprinkles Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and breezy with sprinkles Friday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Breezy, with a few morning sprinkles. High: 74, Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 60

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 68, Low: 62

Monday: Isolated showers. High: 74, Low: 59

Tuesday: Warmer with some brief storms. High: 85, Low: 64

Wednesday: Humid, possible storms. High: 83, Low: 61

Thursday: Scattered showers. High: 75, Low: 63



