Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with scattered storms Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy with scattered storms in the evening.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 88, Low: 71
Monday: Isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 72
Tuesday: Few storms. High: 87, Low: 72
Wednesday: Hot with isolated storms possible. High: 88, Low: 73
Thursday: Hot and heating up. High: 95, Low: 76
Friday: Heat index of 100-105. High: 97, Low: 77
Saturday: Hot. 100 degress possible. High: 98, Low: 70
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More