Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with scattered storms Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy with scattered storms in the evening.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Monday: Isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 72

Tuesday: Few storms. High: 87, Low: 72

Wednesday: Hot with isolated storms possible. High: 88, Low: 73

Thursday: Hot and heating up. High: 95, Low: 76

Friday: Heat index of 100-105. High: 97, Low: 77

Saturday: Hot. 100 degress possible. High: 98, Low: 70



