Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with snow showers and slick travel conditions Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow showers and slick travel conditions Wednesday night, becoming breezy and the night goes on. Lows in the mid- to upper-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: AccuWeather Alert Day. Snow early then windy, cold. High: 20, Low: -2

Friday: Sunny and cold for Valentine's Day. High: 15, Low: 7

Saturday: Partly cloudy, light snow late. High: 32, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 37, Low: 29

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain, snow. High: 39, Low: 28

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow likely. High: 32, Low: 12

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 10



