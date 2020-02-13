Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with snow showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy with snow shower Wednesday. Slippery roads likely in the morning. Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.



Wednesday: Breezy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 28

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 29, Low: 18

Friday: Partly cloudy, cold with flurries. High: 31, Low: 17

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. High: 34, Low: 15

Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 42, Low: 34

Monday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 48, Low: 34

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain. High: 49, Low: 39



