Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with spotty rain on Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy with patchy light rain Tuesday. Highs in the mid-50s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Breezy with patchy light rain. High: 54, Low: 35
Wednesday: Rain at night. High: 56, Low: 38
Thursday: Showers late. High: 45, Low: 37
Friday: Clearing. High: 55, Low: 40
Saturday Warmer. High: 64, Low: 50
Sunday: Warmest day this season. Rain late. High: 68, Low: 50
Monday: Rain likely. High: 63, Low: 45
