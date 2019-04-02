Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with spotty rain on Tuesday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy with patchy light rain Tuesday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Tuesday: Breezy with patchy light rain. High: 54, Low: 35

Wednesday: Rain at night. High: 56, Low: 38

Thursday: Showers late. High: 45, Low: 37

Friday: Clearing. High: 55, Low: 40

Saturday Warmer. High: 64, Low: 50

Sunday: Warmest day this season. Rain late. High: 68, Low: 50

Monday: Rain likely. High: 63, Low: 45



