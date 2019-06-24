Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Brief evening storm then clearing, mild

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brief evening storm, then clearing and mild Monday night. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Warmer and dry, with a storm at night. High: 84, Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 67

Thursday: Sunny and more humid. High: 88, Low: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Saturday: Hot, isolated storm possible. High: 90, Low: 73

Sunday Hot and muggy. High: 91, Low: 73

Monday: Hot with an isolated storm. High: 91, Low: 74


