Chicago AccuWeather: Brief showers Monday, highs in mid-60s

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brief showers are expected Monday, with highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Chilly with lingering showers. High: 56, Low: 49

Tuesday: Drizzle possible, still chilly. High: 58, Low: 49

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 65, Low: 50

Thursday: Sunny, mild, dry. High: 68, Low: 52

Friday: Stay storms possible. High: 75, Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly clear, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 56

Sunday: Breezy with showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 64



