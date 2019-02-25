Chicago AccuWeather: Bright and brisk Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Cold and windy Monday with some sunshine. Highs in the low 20s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Sunny, cold and windy.. High: 22, Low: 11
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with light snow. High: 26, Low: 22
Wednesday: Light snow early. High: 35, Low: 18
Thursday: Gray day. High: 33, Low: 23
Friday: Overcast. High: 34, Low: 28
Saturday: Cold and windy with snow. High: 32, Low: 8
Sunday: Very cold. High: 16, Low: -1
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.