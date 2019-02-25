WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Bright and brisk Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cold and windy Monday with some sunshine. Highs in the low 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, cold and windy.. High: 22, Low: 11

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with light snow. High: 26, Low: 22

Wednesday: Light snow early. High: 35, Low: 18

Thursday: Gray day. High: 33, Low: 23

Friday: Overcast. High: 34, Low: 28

Saturday: Cold and windy with snow. High: 32, Low: 8

Sunday: Very cold. High: 16, Low: -1

