Chicago AccuWeather: Bright and brisk Monday

Cold and windy Monday with some sunshine. Highs in the low 20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, cold and windy.. High: 22, Low: 11: Partly cloudy with light snow. High: 26, Low: 22: Light snow early. High: 35, Low: 18: Gray day. High: 33, Low: 23: Overcast. High: 34, Low: 28: Cold and windy with snow. High: 32, Low: 8: Very cold. High: 16, Low: -1