Chicago AccuWeather: Bright sunshine, chilly Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright sunshine but still chilly on Monday. Highs in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, early frost. High: 53, Low: 40

Tuesday: Warmer, with a few showers. High: 64, Low: 44

Wednesday: Chilly. High: 52, Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 56, Low: 40

Friday: Nice, warm. High: 64, Low: 52

Saturday: Mild, some early showers. High: 69, Low: 51

Sunday: Showers, possible thunderstorms. High: 65, Low: 57



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
