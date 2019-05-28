Chicago AccuWeather: Calm during day, showers, storms return late Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms, possibly severe, return late Tuesday. Calmer during the day. Highs around 70.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Showers and storms at night. High: 71, Low: 54
Wednesday: Windy, warmer, with a few storms. High: 69, Low: 56
Thursday: Showers and a few storms. High: 70, Low: 50
Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 76, Low: 59
Saturday: Few storms late in the day. High: 78, Low: 60
Sunday: Sunny and mainly dry. High: 77, Low: 62
Monday: Hit and miss storms. High: 78, Low: 66
