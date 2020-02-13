Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and cloudier Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds and chilly temperatures Friday night. Lows in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny daytime, showers at night. High: 60, Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly at night. High: 66, Low: 36

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, flurries and sprinkles early. High: 46, Low: 30

Tuesday: Sunny and cold with a few flurries. High: 43, Low: 24

Wednesday: Sunny, cold with wet snow. High: 40, Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 46 Low: 28

Friday: Sunny and not as cold. High: 53, Low: 32



