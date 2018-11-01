WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and cloudy; light rain possible

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Clouds and light rain Thursday night give way to chilly, mostly cloudy Friday with a high of 49 degrees.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 49, Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy but dry. High: 52, Low: 43

Sunday: Cloudy with rain mainly early. High: 55, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 57, Low: 47

Tuesday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 56, Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, dry and chilly. High: 47, Low: 33

Thursday: Cold. High: 43, Low: 29


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
