Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and pleasant

CHICAGO (WLS) --Temperatures milder but cold on Monday after chilly weekend. Highs in low 70s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Monday: Mostly sunny with showers later. High: 74, Low: 60
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 75, Low: 56
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 67, Low: 51
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. High: 66, Low: 50
Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers early. High: 63, Low: 49
Saturday: A few showers. High: 66, Low: 53
Sunday: Few showers. High: 68, Low: 63
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.