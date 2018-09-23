WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and pleasant

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures milder but cold on Monday after chilly weekend. Highs in low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly sunny with showers later. High: 74, Low: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 75, Low: 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 67, Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. High: 66, Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers early. High: 63, Low: 49

Saturday: A few showers. High: 66, Low: 53

Sunday: Few showers. High: 68, Low: 63

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
