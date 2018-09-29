Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and sunny morning turning to evening showers

A high of 58 Saturday with a chance of rain in the evening.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourAfter a sunny start, increasing clouds with late-day showers. High: 58, Low: 51Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 68, Low: 57Partly cloudy, warmer with rain to the north. High: 78, Low: 60Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 68, Low: 58mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 80, Low: 63Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 72, Low: 57Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 55