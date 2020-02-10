Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly Monday with some sun

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly with some sun on Monday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 34, Low: 19

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 35, Low: 18

Wednesday: Snow late. High: 36, Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow ends early. High: 26, Low: -2

Friday: Partly sunny, cold for Valentine's Day. High: 19, Low: 3

Saturday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 33, Low: 30

Sunday: Cloudy with snow ending as drizzle. High: 40, Low: 33




