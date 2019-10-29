Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly, mostly cloudy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly and mostly cloudy Tuesday, sunnier in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with sun in the afternoon. High: 44, Low: 33

Wednesday: Cold, windy, rainy with some snow mix in the morning. High: 40, Low: 36

Thursday: Cold, windy, with rain turning to snow. High: 42, Low: 28

Friday: Cold but sunny. High: 43, Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 41, Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 44, Low: 37

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 52, Low: 45



