Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly with light rain

CHICAGO (WLS) --A cold front moves in Friday bringing showers in the mid- to late morning. High of 59.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with some light rain. High: 59, Low: 41
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 61, Low: 48
Sunday: Cloudy and showers. High: 68, Low: 58
Monday: Mostly sunny and mainly dry. High: 80, Low: 63
Tuesday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 77, Low: 63
Wednesday: Warm with scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 60
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 65, Low: 48
