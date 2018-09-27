Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly with light rain

A cold front moves in Friday bringing showers in the mid- to late morning. High of 59.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly cloudy with some light rain. High: 59, Low: 41Mostly sunny and cool. High: 61, Low: 48Cloudy and showers. High: 68, Low: 58Mostly sunny and mainly dry. High: 80, Low: 63Warm with isolated storms. High: 77, Low: 63Warm with scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 60Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 65, Low: 48