Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly with morning rain Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly with rain in the morning and partly cloudy Tuesday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, light rain in the morning. High: 55, Low: 50

Wednesday: Warm. A shower early, then clearing. High: 80, Low: 64

Thursday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 62

Friday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 76, Low: 55

Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 71, Low: 54

Monday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 77, Low: 60


