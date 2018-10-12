WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly with periods of rain Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chilly Friday with light showers possible from city on south. Highs in the mid-40s.

Friday: Chilly with a few clouds, light rain south. High: 45, Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 54, Low: 40

Sunday: A few showers late. High: 52, Low: 37

Monday: Clear skies and chilly. High: 48, Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 53, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 56, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 64, Low: 47


