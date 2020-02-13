Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly with sprinkles Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Limited sun and chilly with sprinkles expected Monday. Highs in the low 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mainly dry, chilly. High: 52, Low: 35: Sunny, slightly warmer but cool for May. High: 59, Low: 39: Mostly cloudy with rain at night. High: 63, Low: 53: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 51: Morning rain. High: 65, Low: 50: Few showers. High: 72, Low: 60: Cloudy with showers possible. High: 75, Low: 61