Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly with sprinkles Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Limited sun and chilly with sprinkles expected Monday. Highs in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mainly dry, chilly. High: 52, Low: 35

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer but cool for May. High: 59, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain at night. High: 63, Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 51

Friday: Morning rain. High: 65, Low: 50

Saturday: Few showers. High: 72, Low: 60

Sunday: Cloudy with showers possible. High: 75, Low: 61


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
