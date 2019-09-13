Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clear and breezy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and breezy Friday night with temperatures in the 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 65

Sunday: Showers early. High: 81, Low: 66

Monday: Sunny. High: 78, Low: 64

Tuesday: Nice. High: 82, Low: 64

Wednesday: Mild, few clouds. High: 83, Low: 64

Thursday: Few showers expected. High: 82, Low: 65

Friday: Nice. High: 81, Low: 64



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
