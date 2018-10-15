Chicago AccuWeather: Clear and cold with widespread frost

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly clear and cold with widespread frost Monday night. Lows in the upper-20s to mid-30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Frost early and windy. High: 56, Low: 37
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 48, Low: 34
Thursday: Clear with bright sunshine. High: 55, Low: 39
Friday: Partly cloudy with a light shower. High: 61, Low: 43
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 53, Low: 34
Sunday: Partly cloudy, some lake effect showers to the east. High: 49, Low: 32
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 55, Low: 40
