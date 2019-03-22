Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, gusty north wind Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and cold Friday night with lows in the mid- to upper-20s.
Saturday Sunny and cooler lakeside. High: 50, Low: 37
Sunday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 47, Low: 30
Monday: Breezy with rain/snow mix early. High: 38, Low: 25
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler lakeside. High: 45, Low: 30
Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 54, Low: 42
Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain. High: 60, Low: 45
Friday: Breezy with scattered rain. High: 58, Low: 45
