Chicago AccuWeather: Clear and cool Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Clearing skies for the first day of Fall on Saturday. Highs in the mid 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, clearing and cool. High: 66, Low: 49

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 74, Low: 55

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 64

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 75, Low: 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 67, Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. High: 66, Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers early. High: 63, Low: 49

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
