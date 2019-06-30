Chicago AccuWeather: Clear and muggy with chance of storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and muggy with isolated storms Saturday night.
Sunday Storms, cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 70
Monday: Heat index near 100. High: 93, Low: 72
Tuesday: Hot. Few storms. High: 91, Low: 71
Wednesday: Few storms. High: 88, Low: 69
Thursday: Partly sunny, few storms for the 4th of July. High: 90, Low: 70
Friday: More storms. High: 87, Low: 67
Saturday: Less humid. High: 78, Low: 61
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
