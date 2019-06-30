Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clear and muggy with chance of storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and muggy with isolated storms Saturday night.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday Storms, cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 70

Monday: Heat index near 100. High: 93, Low: 72

Tuesday: Hot. Few storms. High: 91, Low: 71

Wednesday: Few storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Thursday: Partly sunny, few storms for the 4th of July. High: 90, Low: 70

Friday: More storms. High: 87, Low: 67

Saturday: Less humid. High: 78, Low: 61


