Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clear, light winds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mainly clear with light winds overnight. Lows in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, slightly milder. High: 50, Low: 33

Monday: Sunny and spring-like. High: 52, Low: 32

Tuesday: Increasingly cloudy, still mild but cooler. High: 50, Low: 27

Wednesday: More clouds, cooler. High: 44, Low: 34

Thursday: Cloudy with drizzle. High: 45, Low: 34

Friday: Clearing, dry. High: 41, Low: 27

Saturday: Late rain. High: 39, Low: 29



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
