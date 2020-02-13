Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clear, mild overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and mild overnight. Lows in the mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, hot, dry. High: 90, Low: 68

Tuesday: Hot with rain late. High: 90, Low: 67

Wednesday: Windy and rainy at times. High: 76, Low: 59

Thursday: Breezy, some clouds. High: 78, Low: 58

Friday: Sunny, warm, dry. High: 81, Low: 60

Saturday: Nice, sunny. High: 83, Low: 59

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by lake. High: 81, Low: 62


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds protest against police brutality across Chicago
Chicago suburbs under curfews after looting, unrest
Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police force
Two businesses from West side feed elderly neighbors
Experts warn you could be overpaying for streaming services or missing out on rewards
Romney becomes first Republican senator to march in protest
Girl, 5, shot in Gresham
Show More
Young boy protests alone in South Shore
City restores access to Loop area following peaceful protests; curfew lifted
What to know about Illinois' 127K COVID-19 cases
Multimillionaire's $1M treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains found
Parts of Navy Pier to reopen Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News