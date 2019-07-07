Chicago AccuWeather: Clear, pleasant evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and pleasant Sunday night with temperatures in the 60s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 82, Low: 63
Tuesday: Slightly warmer. High: 87, Low: 67
Wednesday: Few storms. High: 88, Low: 67
Thursday: Isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 61
Friday: Warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 66
Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 71
Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 90, Low: 73
