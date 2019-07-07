Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clear, pleasant evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and pleasant Sunday night with temperatures in the 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 82, Low: 63

Tuesday: Slightly warmer. High: 87, Low: 67

Wednesday: Few storms. High: 88, Low: 67

Thursday: Isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 61

Friday: Warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 66

Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 71

Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 90, Low: 73


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
