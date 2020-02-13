Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clear skies, freezing temps with wind chills below zero

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear skies but frigid temperatures, with wind chills well below zero Thursday night. Lows around zero, but feel as cold as -10.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Sunny and cold for Valentine's Day. High: 17, Low: 12

Saturday: Partly cloudy, light snow. High: 34, Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 39, Low: 29

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain but milder temps. High: 41, Low: 35

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow. High: 35, Low: 17

Wednesday: Partly sunny, flurries. High: 27, Low: 9

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 27, Low: 15



