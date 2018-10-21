WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Clear, very cold

EMBED </>More Videos

Frost early in the morning with temperatures in the high 40s on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Frost early in the morning with temperatures in the high 40s on Sunday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even chillier. High: 49, Low: 37

Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 61, Low: 39

Tuesday: Sunny and a little cooler. High: 54, Low: 36

Wednesday: Still sunny. High: 55, Low: 37

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers. High: 54, Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with few light showers. High: 58, Low: 42

Saturday: Few showers. High: 56, Low: 43

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago Weather: High winds and snow
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
Chicago Weather: NOAA winter forecast favors milder, drier season
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Man, woman shot to death inside parked vehicle on West Side
At least 30 people injured during floor collapse at party
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, throws first pitch at softball game
18 shot, 6 killed in Chicago gun violence since Friday evening
Clintons speak to future leaders at the University of Chicago
Winning numbers drawing yields no Powerball winner; lottery jackpot at $620M
2 Chicago area tickets match 5/6 numbers
Hikers, joggers report being attacked by owls at Oregon parks
Show More
Chicago Weather: High winds and snow
Six Flags Great America hosts 30-hour coffin challenge
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
More News