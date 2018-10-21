Chicago AccuWeather: Clear, very cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --Frost early in the morning with temperatures in the high 40s on Sunday.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and even chillier. High: 49, Low: 37
Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 61, Low: 39
Tuesday: Sunny and a little cooler. High: 54, Low: 36
Wednesday: Still sunny. High: 55, Low: 37
Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers. High: 54, Low: 40
Friday: Mostly cloudy with few light showers. High: 58, Low: 42
Saturday: Few showers. High: 56, Low: 43
