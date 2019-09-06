Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing and breezy overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds clearing and breezy overnight, with lows in the upper 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 60

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 59

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain early. High: 75, Low: 64

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 86, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. High: 84, Low: 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High: 75, Low: 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 76, Low: 60



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured after bowling ball thrown at head in Cicero
Woman found burned in alley died of strangulation, autopsy says
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Indiana confirms 1st death linked to vaping, 5 deaths confirmed nationwide
Judge approves proposal to allow Sterigenics to reopen
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
Daycare worker, 19, charged with murder of baby girl
Show More
White Claw Hard Seltzer confirms shortage of popular drink
Former Marine arrested with weapons and 'troubling' writings
HFC and Shawarma Grill blends Bangladeshi, Iraqi recipes
Ohio woman tried to smuggle baby in carry-on
Woman from north suburbs killed in California boat fire
More TOP STORIES News